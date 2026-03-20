Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.66 and last traded at $87.9180. Approximately 25,442,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,976,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.53.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 361,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $716,713,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,426,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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