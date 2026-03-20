Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Posts Earnings Results

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 775.12% and a negative return on equity of 218.25%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

SINT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Sintx Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sintx Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the third quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sintx Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SINT

About Sintx Technologies

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Sintx Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) is a medical materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of silicon nitride-based biomaterials for surgical and implantable medical devices. Its proprietary silicon nitride ceramic combines mechanical strength, biocompatibility and intrinsic antimicrobial properties, positioning it as an alternative to traditional metal and polymer implant materials. Sintx’s primary focus is on applications in spinal fusion, trauma fixation and dental implantology, where device performance and long-term biological response are critical.

The company’s core product offerings include silicon nitride powders for advanced implant fabrication and finished implantable components designed for interbody spinal fusion cages, spinal fixation hardware and trauma plates and screws.

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