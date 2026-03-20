Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $578.54 and last traded at $582.06. Approximately 87,872,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 64,375,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $593.02.

Key Invesco QQQ News

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.36 and a 200-day moving average of $609.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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