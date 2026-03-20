Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $37.0920. 28,742,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 16,141,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Barrick Mining in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 43,454 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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