Northstar Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,987 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 132,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.62%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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