Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) versus PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and PLAYSTUDIOS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $11.30 million 2.05 $6.93 million $1.44 2.78 PLAYSTUDIOS $235.10 million 0.27 -$28.64 million ($0.22) -2.27

Analyst Recommendations

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Motorsport Games and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 1 2 1 0 2.00

PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 61.31% 129.70% 76.36% PLAYSTUDIOS -12.18% -10.75% -8.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorsport Games beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

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Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

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PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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