Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,609 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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