Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FRT opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $113.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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