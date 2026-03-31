Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $58.44 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for 9.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $58,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 546,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.22.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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