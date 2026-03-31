Biomea Fusion Details Icovamenib Diabetes Milestones, Teases BMF-650 Obesity Readouts

Executives from Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) discussed the company’s lead diabetes program, icovamenib, and outlined near-term clinical milestones during a recent company event hosted by an operator identified as Mike. The conversation centered on the scientific rationale for using menin inhibition in diabetes, how the company is refining patient selection and dosing in ongoing studies, and the early strategic positioning of a separate obesity program, BMF-650.

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Rationale for menin inhibition in diabetes

Biomea’s leadership emphasized that the menin target is better known to investors through oncology-focused programs, but said academic work supports a role for menin in pancreatic beta-cell biology. Ramses Erdtmann, Biomea’s Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer, cited early publications including “a 2005 paper in a PNAS paper from Karnik” and described menin as “a scaffold protein” that acts as a control mechanism in the pancreas.

Pregnancy biology, prolactin, and beta-cell expansion

“In the pancreas, menin has the function of control,” Erdtmann said, arguing that reducing menin function can produce a “restoration effect” similar to physiologic states such as obesity and pregnancy. He added that Biomea began in oncology but pursued diabetes after seeing these preclinical signals and gaining comfort with safety from oncology dosing experience.

Steve Morris, Chief Development Officer, connected the mechanism to pregnancy-associated physiologic adaptation. He said it has been recognized for decades that pregnancy increases beta-cell numbers and insulin secretion, and described a Stanford study published in Science in 2007 that linked this to prolactin.

According to Morris, the Stanford investigators showed that rising prolactin during pregnancy “down regulates the expression and function of menin.” Because menin “normally serves as a brake,” inhibiting it “takes the foot off the brake and allows the beta cells to increase in number,” he said.

Morris also pointed to epidemiologic studies that, in his telling, followed women for up to 30 years after giving birth and found the incidence of type 2 diabetes “is reduced by 50%” in women who had live births and breastfed, a group expected to have prolonged prolactin exposure.

Preclinical and translational signals: glucose-dependent proliferation

Erdtmann described knockout experiments in diabetic animals that excised menin and showed improved glucose handling versus controls, and said Biomea sought to replicate that effect pharmacologically with icovamenib. He also described work in human pancreatic islets showing menin protein downregulation of roughly 50% in some donors and a proliferation signal dependent on glucose levels.

In Biomea’s experiment, Erdtmann said, increasing icovamenib did not drive beta-cell replication under standard glucose conditions, but under high glucose “the more menin inhibition leads to a higher replication of those beta cells.” He characterized the finding as self-regulating: “You need glucose as a stimulus.”

Interim CEO Mick Hitchcock echoed that theme when discussing safety and clinical observations, saying the effect appears “self-limiting” and that the company has not seen hypoglycemia in its trials: “Once you get the glucose under control and the glucose level falls, then you’ve got nothing to facilitate the response to icovamenib.”

Clinical development learnings and trial plans

Biomea executives highlighted durability signals they believe may be linked to beta-cell maturation. Erdtmann said newly created beta cells may take time to become fully functional and suggested this could explain why some measures continue to improve after stopping drug, including C-peptide in certain insulin-deficient patients.

In discussing type 2 diabetes development, the team reviewed learnings from COVALENT-111, including dose and duration. Hitchcock attributed a lack of clear dose response in one regimen to small patient numbers and relatively close dose exposures, emphasizing the importance of duration: “I think it’s the time that’s probably the difference in terms of 8 weeks versus 12 weeks, and that’s why we’ve concentrated on the 12 weeks for our future studies.”

Erdtmann said the “all-comer” nature of the earlier study also helped Biomea learn that patient heterogeneity mattered and that “the drivers are BMI” and “the subtypes,” guiding updated inclusion/exclusion criteria for newer trials. He added that higher BMI can limit response unless patients are on a GLP-1 therapy, based on Biomea’s observations.

The company also discussed a post-hoc analysis of patients receiving background GLP-1 therapy. Erdtmann said Biomea saw preclinical evidence of increased GLP-1 receptor expression and increased insulin effects with combination dosing in pilot studies, and then observed a clinical signal in a pooled subset of patients on GLP-1 therapy whose A1C had been rising. He described an absolute A1C reduction “from 0.3 to 1.2” over time in that group, while noting the analysis was post-hoc.

On timelines, Erdtmann said COVALENT-211 and COVALENT-212 are being initiated with enrollment expected to begin “very, very soon,” with the company aiming to enroll 60 patients in both trials over roughly three months. He said the goal is to have the 26-week readout for the last patient enrolled “before year-end,” applying to both studies.

For type 1 diabetes, Erdtmann said Biomea expects a 52-week data readout in the second quarter of this year from a proof-of-concept study that enrolled patients 0–3 years and 3–15 years from diagnosis, testing two dose levels across roughly 20 patients. He framed C-peptide as the key marker and said the company is particularly focused on whether there is an effect in the 0–3-year cohort.

BMF-650: early obesity program and IP comments

Biomea also discussed BMF-650, a separate program in Phase 1 with an initial readout expected in Q2 2026, and nearer-term multiple-ascending-dose data expected by the end of the second quarter this year. Hitchcock said the molecule was designed with preclinical evidence suggesting improved pharmacokinetics, though it “may be a bit less potent,” and said it appeared to perform well in monkeys.

Hitchcock said Biomea will be looking for competitive weight loss and improved tolerability, including the potential to titrate more quickly than some existing therapies. He described a longer-term concept of using an oral agent to reduce weight and then “back titrate” to maintain it.

Asked about intellectual property, Hitchcock said the company feels “very confident” it has “a selective patent” and expects to “keep others out of the space.”

In closing remarks, Erdtmann argued that diabetes remains an area of “great need” because symptom management can fail as beta-cell pools become depleted. He said Biomea believes it has “breadcrumbs” from biology, animal models, human islets, and early clinical work—particularly in insulin-deficient patients and those failing GLP-1 therapy—and is now focused on validating those signals in Phase 2 studies.

About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Carlsbad, California. The company is dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target epigenetic regulators implicated in cancer. By leveraging a proprietary chemistry and drug discovery platform, Biomea Fusion aims to design precision medicines that modulate gene expression pathways involved in the initiation and progression of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

The company’s lead clinical asset, BMF-219, is an orally bioavailable inhibitor of the menin–mixed?lineage leukemia (MLL) protein–protein interaction.

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