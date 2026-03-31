iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Shares Acquired by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 0.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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