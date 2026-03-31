Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Welltower worth $98,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Welltower Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WELL opened at $195.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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