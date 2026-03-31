Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $47.39 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of United Therapeutics worth $47,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,453,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after acquiring an additional 419,588 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,876,000 after acquiring an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 863.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 136,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

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United Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: TETON?1 (Tyvaso) pivotal success — the 598?patient Phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint, showing a Hodges?Lehmann estimate of +130.1 mL change in absolute FVC at week 52 vs. placebo, a clinically meaningful result that expands Tyvaso’s potential market beyond PAH. Read More.

TETON?1 (Tyvaso) pivotal success — the 598?patient Phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint, showing a Hodges?Lehmann estimate of +130.1 mL change in absolute FVC at week 52 vs. placebo, a clinically meaningful result that expands Tyvaso’s potential market beyond PAH. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ralinepag Phase 3 readout + buyback momentum — investors are still digesting positive ADVANCE OUTCOMES ralinepag data (large reduction in clinical?worsening risk) and United Therapeutics’ board authorized up to $2B in buybacks with ~$1.5B in ASRs, which accelerates share?count reduction and supports EPS. Read More.

Ralinepag Phase 3 readout + buyback momentum — investors are still digesting positive ADVANCE OUTCOMES ralinepag data (large reduction in clinical?worsening risk) and United Therapeutics’ board authorized up to $2B in buybacks with ~$1.5B in ASRs, which accelerates share?count reduction and supports EPS. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Surge in call?option activity — unusually large options flow (?16,800 calls, ~789% above normal) signals bullish positioning and likely amplified intraday upside through speculative buying and short?covering. (Market data entry)

Surge in call?option activity — unusually large options flow (?16,800 calls, ~789% above normal) signals bullish positioning and likely amplified intraday upside through speculative buying and short?covering. (Market data entry) Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and reiterated a Buy view, which likely reinforced investor conviction after the clinical news. Read More.

Analyst lift — TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and reiterated a Buy view, which likely reinforced investor conviction after the clinical news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Read?through to peers — some smaller respiratory/rare?disease names saw moves on trial read?throughs and analyst notes (e.g., Insmed), but the competitive or regulatory implications for other firms remain speculative. Read More.

Read?through to peers — some smaller respiratory/rare?disease names saw moves on trial read?throughs and analyst notes (e.g., Insmed), but the competitive or regulatory implications for other firms remain speculative. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on March 26, and public filings show extensive insider sales over recent months; while not unusual for a high?value stock, heavy insider disposals can be perceived as a headwind by some investors. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $4,654,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $63,688.30. This trade represents a 98.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total value of $5,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,712.48. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 333,820 shares of company stock valued at $165,495,478 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $588.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.42 and its 200 day moving average is $474.96. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $607.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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