KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Pacific Capital Partners Ltd

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 186.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,242,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,698,608,000 after purchasing an additional 585,893 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,221,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,652,000 after buying an additional 457,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,642,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,229,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $535,907,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $352,038,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.2%

KKR stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,923,950. The trade was a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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