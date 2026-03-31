Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 92,676 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 135,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,216,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 610.7% during the third quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 3.4%
OIH stock opened at $401.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.60 and a 200-day moving average of $315.46. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $191.21 and a 12-month high of $423.85.
Trending Headlines about VanEck Oil Services ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in OIH declined sharply, reducing one source of downward pressure and removing some forced short-covering risk that can amplify sell-offs. VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
- Positive Sentiment: WTI/Brent have surged above the $100 mark on fears the Iran war will widen, supporting higher dayrates and drilling activity that benefit oil-services firms held in OIH. Oil surges 3% as Iran war escalates with Yemen’s Houthis entering the Mideast conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Sector operational resilience: ADES, a major regional driller, beat profit forecasts and maintained growth guidance despite war-related disruptions — a sign that oil services can sustain activity even amid volatility. Saudi oil driller ADES beats profit expectations, keeps growth forecast despite Iran war
- Neutral Sentiment: Fed commentary is mixed: Chair Powell said the Fed can “look past” an energy shock but warned patience has limits — this tempers enthusiasm that higher oil automatically translates into a sustained equity rally for cyclicals. Powell Says Fed Can Look Past Oil Shock, but Warns Patience Has Limits
- Neutral Sentiment: Equity-market reaction is mixed: oil gains are creating sector rotation and intraday volatility (S&P/Dow up, Nasdaq down), producing uneven flows into ETFs like OIH. Nasdaq Index and S&P500: Mixed US Indices as Oil Spike Offsets Trump Optimism
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitics raise the risk of sustained supply shocks that could push oil much higher, but also trigger demand destruction, policy responses (driving curbs) and recession fears — a scenario that could ultimately hurt oil-services capex and OIH performance. Egypt says only Trump can stop war, warns oil could top $200
About VanEck Oil Services ETF
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
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