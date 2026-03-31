Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 2.7% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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