Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW) Short Interest Update

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,460 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 26th total of 23,603 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Psyence Biomedical Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PBMWW stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Psyence Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. is a manufacturing company in the Pharmaceutical Products industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.