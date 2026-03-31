Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,545 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 26th total of 83,053 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,860 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 3.6%
Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mawson Infrastructure Group
In other news, major shareholder Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $192,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,855,000. This trade represents a 2.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 424,118 shares of company stock worth $1,967,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on MIGI
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate businesses in the digital infrastructure sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company focuses on high-growth areas such as data centers, fiber-optic networks, wireless towers and other critical infrastructure that supports the global digital economy.
The company completed its initial public offering in July 2021, raising capital to pursue its business combination objectives.
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