Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading 5.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 and last traded at GBX 5.50. Approximately 275,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 338,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20.

Aura Energy Trading Up 5.8%

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.25.

About Aura Energy

(Get Free Report)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania. Aura Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

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