Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,963 Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.3%

KMB stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.62. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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