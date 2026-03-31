Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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