Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.02 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,454,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,737,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,628,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125,483 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $205.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average of $197.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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