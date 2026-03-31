The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,170,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,606,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after buying an additional 574,352 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 26.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 380,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 376,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $1,435,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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