Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 0.2% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,036,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,058,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 541,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,787,000 after buying an additional 523,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,660,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.1%

DECK opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,985.84. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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