Polianta Ltd Takes $1.51 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $4,156,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total value of $428,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,598.96. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total transaction of $72,611.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,043.90. The trade was a 37.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $282.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 145.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.88 and a twelve month high of $305.68.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.59 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.