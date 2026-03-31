Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,540 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Galaxy Digital by 21.2% in the third quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,861,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GLXY shares. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Galaxy Digital from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 4.7%

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.92.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion.

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In other news, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

Further Reading

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