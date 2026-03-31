Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 355,465 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 355,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,676,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 114,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

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