GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $282.29 and last traded at $286.1320. 10,123,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 5,689,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.61.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.01. The stock has a market cap of $300.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,726,000 after buying an additional 82,770 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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