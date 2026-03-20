Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $198.26 and last traded at $201.2910. 36,388,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 38,154,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.27.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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