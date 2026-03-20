Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Trading Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.5750 and last traded at $8.5750. Approximately 604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Ricoh Trading Up 5.7%

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

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Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ricoh Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

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