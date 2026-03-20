Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.3750, with a volume of 268018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Real Brokerage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JonesTrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Real Brokerage from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

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Real Brokerage Stock Down 2.3%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.67 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $505.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.98 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 180,086 shares during the period. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Real Brokerage by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after buying an additional 3,783,281 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 13.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 67.2% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

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Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

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