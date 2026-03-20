Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 2.1%

About Yankuang Energy Group

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

Further Reading

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