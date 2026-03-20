Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.0840. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $9.0840, with a volume of 457 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

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