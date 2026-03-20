iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 48,279 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 29,264 shares.The stock last traded at $158.77 and had previously closed at $160.15.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.58 and a 200-day moving average of $164.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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