Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $191.04 and last traded at $191.9190. 336,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,127,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LEU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $357.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Trading Down 9.4%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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