New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. New Star Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 24.60%.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

New Star Investment Trust stock remained flat at GBX 125 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,821. New Star Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 96 and a 12 month high of GBX 133. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.15.

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About New Star Investment Trust

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New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index.

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