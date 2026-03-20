New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. New Star Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 24.60%.
New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance
New Star Investment Trust stock remained flat at GBX 125 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,821. New Star Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 96 and a 12 month high of GBX 133. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.15.
About New Star Investment Trust
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