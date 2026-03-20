Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hammerson PLC (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.2965. Hammerson shares last traded at $4.2965, with a volume of 268 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMSNF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Hammerson Stock Performance

About Hammerson

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson PLC is a UK-based real estate investment trust that specializes in owning, managing and developing retail property assets. Its portfolio encompasses shopping centres, retail parks and outlet destinations, catering to a diverse mix of fashion, leisure and convenience retailers. The company’s assets are designed to deliver high-quality experiences for consumers while generating consistent rental income from a broad tenant base.

With a primary focus on the United Kingdom and Ireland, Hammerson also maintains a presence across key European markets, including France and Germany.

Further Reading

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