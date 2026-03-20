ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 4.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.67. Approximately 8,426,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,316,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:

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ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 115,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

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