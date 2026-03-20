Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Trading Down 11.4% – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. 146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.9050.

Sumitomo Heavy Stock Down 3.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

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Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Heavy

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in a broad range of industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates as a core member of the Sumitomo Group, a major keiretsu with roots dating back to the early Meiji era. Sumitomo Heavy serves diverse markets by developing and producing advanced systems for material processing, energy generation, environmental management and transportation.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses industrial machinery such as metal?forming presses, injection molding machines and power transmission systems.

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