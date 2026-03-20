DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.65, but opened at $71.57. DiaSorin shares last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DSRLF shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded DiaSorin to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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DiaSorin Price Performance

About DiaSorin

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22.

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DiaSorin S.p.A. is an Italy?based global biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of in vitro diagnostic products. Headquartered in Saluggia, DiaSorin serves clinical laboratories, hospitals and physician offices with a broad portfolio of immunodiagnostic assays and molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s shares trade on the Milan Stock Exchange and are available in the United States as over?the?counter (OTC) securities under the symbol DSRLF.

At the core of DiaSorin’s business are immunodiagnostic systems that measure antibodies, antigens and hormones in human samples.

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