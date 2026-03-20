bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $102.25 and last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded bioMerieux to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Report on bioMerieux
bioMerieux Stock Down 14.9%
bioMerieux Company Profile
bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.
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