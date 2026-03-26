NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 281,124 shares, an increase of 683.1% from the February 26th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,211 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQSI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,938. NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

Get NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQSI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 10,420.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

About NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.