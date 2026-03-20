WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 76,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 37,479 shares.The stock last traded at $106.7860 and had previously closed at $107.00.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $212,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $2,781,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 53.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Dividend Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

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