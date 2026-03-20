YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,461,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 1,814,652 shares.The stock last traded at $41.7760 and had previously closed at $41.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.44.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($2.44). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $561,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,898,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,154 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 37.1% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after buying an additional 244,597 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state?owned oil company.

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