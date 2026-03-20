Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Melco International Development Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.5398, but opened at $0.4755. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.4755, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Melco International Development Stock Down 11.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

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About Melco International Development

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Melco International Development Limited is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with diversified interests across property development, hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors in Asia. The company pursues opportunities in integrated resort operations, property investment and development projects, leveraging its background in real estate to support long-term growth.

Through its controlling stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Melco International is involved in the design, development and operation of world-class integrated resorts.

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