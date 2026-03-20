Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 and last traded at GBX 49. Approximately 348,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 524,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.76. The company has a market cap of £205.36 million, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.24.

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Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors. It also invests in companies raising new share capital on the alternative investment market, as well as in technology-enabled companies in the United Kingdom.

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