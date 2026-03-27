Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,276 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 26th total of 4,156 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,858 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $737.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

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