Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Down 44.7% in March

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,609 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 26th total of 10,141 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBBQ. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

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Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBBQ opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $30.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

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The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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