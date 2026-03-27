One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) versus Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Head-To-Head Survey

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Bel Fuse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of One Stop Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 9.11% 14.80% 6.40% One Stop Systems 8.91% -5.59% -4.04%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Stop Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bel Fuse and One Stop Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $675.46 million 3.83 $61.54 million $4.91 41.57 One Stop Systems $32.22 million 6.56 $5.09 million $0.18 47.44

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems. Bel Fuse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Stop Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bel Fuse and One Stop Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 2 4 0 2.67 One Stop Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bel Fuse currently has a consensus price target of $216.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. One Stop Systems has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. Given One Stop Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Bel Fuse.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats One Stop Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs, tablets, and handheld compute devices. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, military services, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.