Short Interest in Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Rises By 78.4%

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 197,243 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the February 26th total of 110,588 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Tr Inv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 1,048.6% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 1,722,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,747 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 23.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,088,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 208,225 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

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Inv Vk Tr Inv Price Performance

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.70 on Friday. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

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Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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